Happy Monday! After a sunny weekend, the rain has returned. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout your Monday evening and into Tuesday. Lingering showers will be possible into Wednesday as well. Highs will remain in the low/mid 70s through mid-week, we reach the low 80s by the end of the week with drier conditions. As of right now, rain and storm chances will be possible this weekend.

Have a great evening!