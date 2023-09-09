Isolated showers last through Sunday

After a very gray and drizzly Saturday, we have a cooler night ahead, too. Temperatures will dip to the lower 60s as we hang onto the clouds and even a shower in southern KY. The strength of the rain should dwindle in the night. Sunday looks to be very similar to today as many clouds will stay put and so will some of the rain/storm action. Things will stay a little unsettled throughout the day especially in the afternoon/evening and rain could be heavy at times, however not everyone will see the needed rain. Once the boundary exits to the right, we will see the rain go with it and that will bring us more sun and dry weather for the very beginning of the work week, Monday. Temperatures should climb into the 80s that day. A cold front will move in on Tuesday bringing another chance for rain. This cold front will then usher in much cooler air for mid and late week. We're talking high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and lows down to the low 50s! Bright sun and fall-like weather will remain through the week's end and into next weekend. As always, we will keep an eye on the tropics and watch what Lee and Margot do in the coming days.