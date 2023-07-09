Isolated showers possible Sunday

Happy Sunday! Some areas waking up after a big dumping of rain! Knox, Whitley and Laurel counties accumulating over 3 inches of rain in some areas! Be careful of flooding on the roads today. A cold front will continue to move through today and help dry us out a bit by the end of the day and into Monday. We are only reaching the upper 70s/low 80s today with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, but seeing peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible today so be sure to bring the umbrella!

The first part of the work week will be mostly dry and sunny. Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s by Wednesday before more rain and storm chances for the second part of the week.

Have a great day!