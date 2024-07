Happy Sunday! Isolated showers today with partly cloudy skies. Highs will still reach the upper 80s this afternoon with a bit of mugginess. As we head into the work week more rain and storm chances will be moving in Monday, and on and off throughout the work week. We could see some heavier rain with a few systems, something we desperately need. Temperatures in low/mid 80s throughout the week.

Have a great day!