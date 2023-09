Happy Saturday! We start the day off with a bit of cloud cover and some rain chances for the afternoon. An isolated storm or two will be possible, but a lot of us will stay dry today. The eastern part of the state is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s/low 80s this afternoon. Sunday will be similar but a little bit warmer, with highs in the low 80s. Our next best chance for rain/storms will be Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!