Isolated showers throughout the weekend

Happy Saturday! A bit of a gloomy weekend ahead with on an off showers and t-storms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Today, showers/storms look more isolated and we will still stay nice and warm in the low 80s, but it will be humid! Some of us may not even see rain today, while others could get a decent amount of rainfall with some of these cells, so be sure to bring the umbrella if you plan on heading out today! Sunday, more storms are possible, along with high winds and small hail, so be sure to stay weather aware on Sunday, especially in the evening.

By the start of the work week we will see a lot less action and calmer and quieter conditions will continue through the week. We stay in the 80s this weekend, and cool a bit to the 70s for the work week.

Have a great day!