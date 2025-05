Happy Wednesday! Another gloomy start to your day with a bit of fog throughout the morning, be careful on the roads. Isolated showers will be around this morning and afternoon with highs reaching the low/mid 70s. More rain and storm chances move in on Thursday and Friday as another low pressure system slides through the state. Thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday night and into Friday. By the weekend, we start to dry out and warm up! 80s are on deck for next week.

Have a great day!