Isolated showers Wednesday afternoon

Happy Fourth of July! This evening will be partly cloudy with that humidity hanging around. A few isolated showers are possible as well as we head into our nighttime hours, but it shouldn't ruin those firework shows! Wednesday will be very similar with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. Again, isolated showers are possible throughout the afternoon. More rain and storm chances move in on Thursday ahead of a weak cold front. Saturday will be a bit drier before higher rain chances on Sunday.

Have a safe evening!