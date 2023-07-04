Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Isolated showers Wednesday afternoon

Partly cloudy skies tomorrow
Firework-cast
High temps
Rain chances
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 17:39:02-04

Happy Fourth of July! This evening will be partly cloudy with that humidity hanging around. A few isolated showers are possible as well as we head into our nighttime hours, but it shouldn't ruin those firework shows! Wednesday will be very similar with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. Again, isolated showers are possible throughout the afternoon. More rain and storm chances move in on Thursday ahead of a weak cold front. Saturday will be a bit drier before higher rain chances on Sunday.

Have a safe evening!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth