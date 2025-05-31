Isolated storm chance today

It's a quiet and dry Saturday morning, but we have haze around from Canadian wildfires. As we move throughout the weekend day, we'll have a mix of clouds and sun today and we'll only warm to the mid 70s keeping us cooler than normal for the end of May. Another chance for showers and a couple of thunderstorms exists in our area today. Most of the region will be dry, but a cold front may spark a few showers with the potential for strong winds and hail this afternoon. The SPC has Lexington under a Marginal Risk for severe storms so keep an information source handy as you go about your day. Sunday looks to be nice again as we get more sun and finally fully dry out. A great dry stretch is also ahead for us at least until Wednesday as we warm well into the 80s. More active weather (rain/storms) will come back in later next week.