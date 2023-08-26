Watch Now
Isolated storms and showers Saturday

Possible strong to severe storms
Marginal severe risk
Weekend forecast
Rain chances
Posted at 6:44 AM, Aug 26, 2023
2023-08-26

Happy Saturday! One more hot day before some relief on Sunday! Morning showers and storms keep us a bit cooler throughout the morning but we will heat back up to the upper 80s/low 90s by this afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon, some being strong to severe. The southern part of the start is under a marginal risk for severe weather today, so be sure to stay weather aware! The cold front that is moving through Central Kentucky will cool us down a bit for Sunday and also dry us out. We will be back in the 80s throughout the work week and staying mostly dry.

Have a great day!

