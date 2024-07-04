Isolated storms for the 4th

Happy 4th of July! Stay weather aware this afternoon as strong to severe storms sweep through central Kentucky. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible later this afternoon. Hopefully, the storms move out in time for the fireworks this evening. We will remain mostly quiet overnight with more storm chances popping up on Friday. We stay hot and muggy before a cold front finally moves through on Friday, cooling us down and keeping us mostly dry for the weekend.

Have a safe evening and stay weather aware!