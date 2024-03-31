Isolated storms possible for Easter

Happy Easter Sunday! Strong to even severe storms will be possible for our northern counties today. Morning storms will be isolated and weaker, but by the afternoon, another round of storms will be possible for northern counties, these being a bit stronger with strong winds and hail being among the strongest threats. It will be a very warm Easter as well with highs reach the low to mid 70s!

Severe weather potential continues for the beginning of the work week. Monday, isolated severe storms will be possible on and off throughout the morning and afternoon, but the better chance for strong severe storms will be on Tuesday morning. Stay weather aware!

Have a great day!