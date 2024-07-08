Isolated storms possible Tuesday

Happy Monday! It has been a hazy and hot day throughout central Kentucky, and our evening will be much of the same. The remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl is moving northeast, bringing widespread rain and strong storms along with it. The majority of the heavy rain will stay to the west of us, but we are watching out for the possibility for a few strong to severe isolated storms in the afternoon. Parts of central Kentucky will be under a marginal severe risk tomorrow, with strong winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible. Stay weather aware tomorrow!

Have a great evening!