Isolated storms possible Tuesday evening

Happy Tuesday! Stay weather aware this evening! Showers and storms will be possible in our northern counties, some of these could be severe as the northern part of the state is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Isolated storms will continue throughout the night and into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, more widespread showers and storms will be possible along a cold front. These storms also have the potential to be strong to severe. Damaging wind and heavy rain will be among the largest threats with these systems. Highs will cool to the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday before another round of 90s for the weekend.

Have a great evening! Stay weather aware!