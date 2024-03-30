Isolated storms/showers for Easter weekend

Watch Now
Happy Saturday! We are in for a warm and windy afternoon throughout Central Kentucky. We reach the low 70s this afternoon and stay there for the next few days! Cloud cover moves in throughout the afternoon with some shower and storm chances late this evening. But, the best chance for storms will be into our Easter Sunday. A few showers will appear through the morning with storm chances developing in the afternoon. It will be isolated, so it won't be a complete wash out on your Sunday, but it's a good idea to bring the umbrella with you. We have more chances for storms on our Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

