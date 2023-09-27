Isolated thunderstorms and showers today

Stay weather aware this afternoon. Some strong to even severe storms will be possible today, with isolated shower chances. Parts of Central Kentucky are under a marginal risk, while western parts of the state are under a slight risk for severe weather today. We could see heavy rain, hail, high winds and an isolated tornado is possible later this afternoon. Showers and storms continue into Thursday morning before we dry back out for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will return to the low/mid 80s.

Have a great day and stay weather aware!