Isolated thunderstorms this weekend

As we move into our unofficial start to summer holiday weekend, we have a few things to talk about, mainly thunderstorm potential. As for this evening, we could see a stray shower or two, but generally stay on the more quiet side. For Saturday, we'll get our weekend underway with a sun/cloud mixture plus a stray shower or thunderstorm developing in the afternoon. The marginal risk on Saturday has diminished.

Sunday will be the day to watch as we have a potent cold front barreling through the Commonwealth. With plenty of heat to work with, there is a good chance we could see some strong to even severe thunderstorms mainly later in the day. There is already a large area of Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) set over the western half of the state. Lexington is included in the Slight Risk for now, but that could change. We will monitor weather conditions all weekend, but if you have plans for Sunday, you will want to stay weather aware.

For Memorial Day itself, there will still be a lingering shower or storm leftover as temperatures keep in the low 80s. After Monday, temperatures will cool off a bit (back to the 70) with a more calm stretch of weather through much of next week.