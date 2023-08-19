It's about to get hot!

Our weekend has been a nice and quiet one so far, but things are about to change! Tonight, lows will dip to the low 60s before we set our sights on the low 90s for Sunday. This strong heat will continue to cover us through the rest of the weekend and most of next work and school week, too. Daily high temperatures should reach the mid and upper 90s through Friday with the hottest days being mid to late week. There are no chances for rain, either, as this huge heat dome sends us very dry, desert-like heat. Rain will be moving around us though as Hurricane Hilary moves closer to and through southern California sending them a year's worth of rain in a day or two. We have no chance for rain at least until next weekend. Please be safe in this heat! It looks like we cool off toward next Sunday.