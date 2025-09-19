It's The Last Summer Weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Our long hot and dry streak begins to end this weekend. Saturday should be the last day before the change with another day around 90 under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The humidity overall will stay low but there's a minimal storm chance popping up over the south and southeast during the afternoon. However, it looks like most of us will be staying dry for one more day.

Sunday, the rain chances increase as the overall pattern begins to change. It will remain warm, but we'll see a much better thunderstorm chance rolling in during the day across the area.

This will change what has been a record dry pattern. Since July the 17th, when the rainfall switch flipped from the remarkably wet pattern to historically dry, we've only recorded 2 inches of rain in Lexington. This is the driest we've ever been in that time period.

Next week, rainfall may actually be plentiful as we begin autumn.

