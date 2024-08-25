Just getting hotter this week

This last full week of August will be a scorcher as temperatures continue to take off the mid and even upper 90s while we stay dry. The heat will be the worst in the afternoons so do take precaution if you must work outdoors. Be sure to stay hydrated. As we move into mid week, there is a small chance we could pick up a shower from an approaching low pressure, but it looks to dwindle by the time it makes it to Kentucky. The better chance for rain and thunder will be Friday into early Saturday. By the weekend, temperatures should cool back down to the mid 80s which will be more normal or average.