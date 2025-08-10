Just spotty showers ahead

Our mid August and summer pattern continues this Sunday with only a very spotty shower or thunderstorm and this pattern will linger through this next work week. Hot temperatures will also be making a comeback. Many of us have pressed into the low 90s today and that is where we will stay next week. The hottest days look to be Monday and then again Friday. Rain and thunderstorm chances will ramp up a little bit by Tuesday/Wednesday. Some of these storms will have the potential to hover and put down a good amount of rain, but these will be very hit and miss. The majority of the state will likely keep dry much of this week. The heat looks to linger through late August proving summer certainly is not over yet.