Keeping active the rest of the weekend

Flood Watch in effect
Posted at 7:19 AM, Sep 04, 2022
The holiday weekend got off to a damp start as several showers fell yesterday especially late in the evening and west. The heaviest rain was spotty, but it fell fast and caused some flooding concerns in our western counties. This Sunday morning we have started the day with showers still around from overnight.

Keep the umbrella in hand today because we are no where near the end of the rain. In fact, we have the potential to pick up more very heavy rain today. An areal Flood Watch is now in effect until 11 pm Monday. Over the next 2 days we should see between 1 and 2 inches falling across the state, however, there will be isolated spots that pick up 3 inches or more. Flash flooding is a good possibility and could cause damage. The severe storm risk is very low today, but thunder and lightning will be around.

Labor Day is a soggy and active one as well. It isn't until Tuesday that we begin to see the action dwindle some. Rain chances remain in play through the rest of the work week, unfortunately, as moisture continues to build from the south. Shower chances will fade a bit by late week. Humidity will stay with us as high temperatures top out on either side of 80 degrees all week.

