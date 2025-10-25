Keeping cloudy and cool this weekend

Our final weekend in October is underway and it's not going to be a great weather weekend, but we've had worse. We will stay under a mostly cloudy sky today and keep temperatures cool (low 60s). Game time against Tennessee looks to be dry with a stray sprinkle possible, but not likely. For Sunday, the low pressure to the west will begin to move east toward Kentucky. Our chance for rain showers will be around 30% and I believe most of what is coming in will not reach the ground. Have an umbrella for Sunday just in case. High temperatures will then drop off a bit (mid to upper 50s) next week as we see rain chances come up especially mid week.
