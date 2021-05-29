Keeping Cool This Memorial Day Weekend

The lowest or coolest high temperature in Lexington at the Blue Grass Airport for this day May 29th was 58 degrees from 1992. Today we shattered that record as most locations haven't even seen the mid 50s! Many are stuck in the low 50s and we only warm up a bit tomorrow. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid 40s with some cloud clearing west. Sunday looks to be a bit better, but clouds will remain stubborn at least over the eastern half of the state. We will be fortunate to see some late day sunshine as temperatures warm up about 10 degrees from today.

Your Memorial Day is looking better for whatever plans you may have. We should see some sunshine at least for the first part of the day as a high pressure builds in briefly. It won't take much sunshine for temperatures to take off into the mid 70s with even warmer air coming up later on in the week. As we start to return to a more first of June-like forecast with temperatures reaching the upper 70s, we also see chances for rain and thunderstorms make a comeback by the middle-end of the work week.