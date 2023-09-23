Watch Now
Keeping on the warm side

Dry for the rest of the weekend
Posted at 4:59 PM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 16:59:58-04

What a fantastic Saturday we've seen! And the great weather will continue for Sunday, too, as we hold onto the sunshine and warm temperatures. We will warm up even more moving into the start of the new work week. High temperatures should reach the low to mid 80s again before a cold front drapes through the Ohio Valley causing our rain and storm chances to ramp up a bit. This is good news as we are very much needing rain. Wednesday and Thursday will bring the highest chances for showers. Action will wind down on Friday and temperatures will keep to the 70s.

