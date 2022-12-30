Toasty way to toast in the new year

As we near the final hours of 2022, we have some fabulous weather to enjoy! It was another very warm day with highs well into the 60s again, in fact, we broke a record high today of 68 degrees in Lexington and we have a few more days like this ahead. Compared to last Friday, our day literally feels 99 degrees warmer! There is a price to pay, though, as rain is on the way. The rain will arrive tonight and last at least into Saturday morning and at times will be soaking enough to wash the salt away.

Rain should wrap up in time for your New Years Eve plans. It will be a toasty way to toast in 2023! The brand new year will begin with dry weather, sun and temperatures right back in the low 60s. The warmth peaks Monday and Tuesday as we give records a run for their money. Another batch of heavy rain moves in Tuesday and after that comes more seasonal temperatures.