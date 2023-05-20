Kentucky sunshine for days

It was a soggy start to the weekend with some places picking up over one inch of needed rain. Now the rain has ended, and we commence a dry, warm, sunny stretch for several days. Sunday may begin cool but we will press up into the mid 70s for high temperatures. Monday and beyond look great with sunshine galore and increasing warmth. The high temperature trend will soon reach the low and mid 80s making for a very warm end of the month. Our next chance for rain does not arrive until next weekend.