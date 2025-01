Happy Monday! We continue to get warmer and warmer throughout the week! We stay mostly sunny and dry for the next few days with highs in the mid/upper 40s through Wednesday. A weak cold front sweeps through the state Wednesday, but it will only cool us to the low 40s on Thursday. As we reach the weekend, highs soar to the low 50s! Widespread rain will be possible on Friday with lingering showers on Saturday.

Enjoy the warmth!