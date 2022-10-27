Watch Now
Kentucky's drought expands

Rain expected this weekend
Posted at 3:12 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 15:12:53-04

The drought monitor for the nation has been updated today and shows what we expected: an expansion of the severe drought. Lexington and Fayette county is now included in the severe drought. Moderate drought expanded to northern and southern KY and an area of extreme drought now sits over far western KY. Please be mindful of your water consumption. The next 2 days are still nice with sun and warming temperatures. Look for highs to make it to the upper 60s Friday and up around 70 degrees Saturday. Clouds will increase on Saturday in preparation for our next weather-maker which is a low pressure arriving from the Texas area. This front will bring us a shot of rain throughout Sunday and even into Halloween on Monday. Showers could be heavy at times, but should fall apart and move east around Trick-or-Treating time. Temperatures will rise through the first few days of November.

