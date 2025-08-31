Labor Day still looks dry

Our weekend has brought us absolutely fantastic weather and it should linger one more day for the holiday. Temperatures, along with a lot of sun, will climb to the mid 80s which is right around normal for the start of September. August is ending on a very dry note....and we are about 3 inches below normal on rainfall. By Tuesday, we have a couple of fronts coming in, and they will be increasing our rain chances not only for Tuesday but all the way through Thursday. By the time Thursday is done, we could pick up as much as one inch of rain especially for southern KY. Lexington may not see quite as much. Beyond Thursday, we'll dry out again, see the sun and temperatures will camp out in the 70s for a bit.