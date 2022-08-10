Last Day Dealing with Heavy Rain Threat

A stalled front will slowly sag south midweek sparking one final round of widespread showers and storms, mainly Wednesday afternoon/evening. With slow moving storms tapping into deep moisture, torrential rain and flash flooding remains a threat. A flood watch is in effect until late Wednesday evening. Rainfall amounts will vary, from hardly anything to an inch or two. Multiple storms over the same location could ramp those numbers even higher, with isolated 3" to 4" totals possible. Remain weather aware, especially in areas still recovering from recent flooding. Now for the good news! A Canadian high will drop in for the weekend and we'll see dry and unseasonably cool weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and much lower humidity. That rain chance will fire back up next week.