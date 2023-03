Happy Sunday! We are waking up chilly and staying there throughout the day. We are all climbing to the upper 30s today with lots of sunshine this afternoon. Monday is the official start to Spring and thankfully we will have a warm going along with it. We will stay dry and sunny with highs in the upper 40s/low 50s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the week, potentially to the low 70s on Thursday and Friday, which will also bring in some rain chances.

Have a great day!