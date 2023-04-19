Watch Now
Thursday is last of big warmth

Big temperature crash for weekend
Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 14:55:32-04

Get out there and enjoy this nice, warm weather while we still have it around! After a mild night, tonight, we have one more great, very warm day ahead for Thursday. High temperatures will be soaring up into the low and maybe mid 80s for some. The record high for April 20th is 85 degrees so we may tie or even break that, but following this warm streak is a big swing in the opposite direction. Because the ground and air is very dry and Thursday brings some wind, a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for our area from noon to 8 pm. Be aware of the danger of burning anything while it is dry.

A cold front with rain and storms is coming in for the end of the work week...Friday. Showers will be scattered, but some could be moderate to heavy by Friday night. As of now, we just have a general thunderstorm risk, nothing severe expected. Following the cold front, the weekend will be one of the coolest we have seen in a few weeks with high temperatures only in the low 50s Saturday and the upper 40s Sunday. This cool-down will likely be Dogwood winter. Scattered rain showers are also possible for the start of Saturday, but we dry out on through the weekend. Next week still looks cooler than normal, but we'll gain some warmth back to the 60s by mid week.

