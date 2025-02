Happy Wednesday! Another round of beautiful weather throughout Kentucky, but showers move in this evening! As a cold front moves through this evening rain and isolated thundershowers will be possible late tonight and overnight into Thursday morning. We dry out throughout the rest of your Thursday with a chance for a few isolated showers in the evening. Our temperatures fall to right around normal in the upper 40s/low 50s to end the week and start off the weekend.

Have a great evening!