Late night showers and storms possible

Happy Wednesday! A warm front is lifting into Kentucky tonight which will bring in some warmer air and the chance for showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, damaging wind and heavy rainfall will be among the biggest threats. Most of the action will be overnight with a few showers and storms lingering into early Thursday. Highs on Thursday will return to the 60s! A cold front sweeps through Thursday night, a few showers will pop up, and highs fall the 50s on Friday.

Have a great evening!