Happy Monday! Clouds took over for the better part of the day but our highs still reached the mid/upper 60s! Showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in late this evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. Highs will reach the upper 60s tomorrow, but not for too long. Low pressure will keep us gusty and cool into Wednesday, and temperatures plummet to the 40s at the end of the week. A few cold showers and maybe even some flurries will be possible.

Have a great evening!