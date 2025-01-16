Late week thaw continues

We have another sunny day under our belt with high temperatures well into the 40s and even close to the 50s south today. This warm-up has brought us a nice thaw, but will also bring in bigger weather changes for the weekend. Temperatures on Friday will continue to roll up into the low and mid 40s with slightly less wind. Sun will also continue to shine ahead of a low pressure moving in for the weekend. Rain is impending for Friday night and into Saturday which will further the snow/ice thaw and help to wash away some salt. Enjoy the brief warm-up because for the second half of the weekend, we get colder air back. Sunday, as the cold air meets the lingering moisture, we have the chance to see a few snow showers. Arctic air will settle in for early work week. High temperatures look to only be in the upper teens both Monday and Tuesday.