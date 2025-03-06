Light late week shower chances

From a touch of winter snow last night into this morning and back to sun today, the weather continues to be all over the place. As we finish up the work week, we'll still see some light rain chances through Friday and Saturday, but the system is not a strong one so not much precipitation is likely. Much of the weekend will be quiet and dry with more average temperatures (low 50s). Next week, we return to more April (even May) temperatures as we hit the upper 60s and the low 70s for a few days. It also comes with a good amount of sun until Thursday when we have another shot at rain. Enjoy the quiet weather!