Light rain around on Friday

After a break from the rain, we have to look for more coming up on Friday. Temperatures overnight will dip to the freezing mark and at the very early morning hours tomorrow, we could see a very light amount of sleet before the rain begins. Much of the day, you will need the umbrella, but you don't have to be severe weather ready as we are not anticipating spring storms. Beyond Friday, we turn back to more nice weather as we dry back out late Saturday and welcome the sun on Sunday. Temperatures will warm up around 10 degrees each day through the weekend and we hit the mid 70s again on Monday! More wet weather returns later next week.