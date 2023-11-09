Light rain comes overnight

It has been a mostly nice and warm day, but changes are already beginning this evening. Light rain showers are anticipated through late evening and overnight. Some will even linger into Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through. Most of the rain will not add up to much, but we will take any that we can get because most of our viewing area is under moderate drought. Totals through Friday morning will likely be closer to a quarter of an inch, but a few lucky ones could receive up to half an inch. Once the front and the rain are through, we will be left with mostly cloudy skies which will give way to mostly clear/sunny skies later in the day. Temperatures will only reach the mid 50s tomorrow and we stay there through the weekend. The cool snap will not last long as next week we head back to the 60s and return to dry weather again.