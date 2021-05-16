Light Showers for Sunday

The second half of our weekend looks a little more active than our Saturday was (and it was beautiful). Maxtrack already shows a few showers firing up over us this morning but most of these are light and will remain light until about midday. A good chunk of our afternoon should be dry, but the clouds will remain stubborn today which will keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A slightly better chance of heavier showers and maybe a thunderstorm returns tonight as the stationary boundary moves closer and then lifts north through the state as a warm front.

The low pressure responsible for the upcoming shower activity will camp out over the Rockies for a couple of days before moving further east sending us more rain, but overall, our weather pattern is beginning to look a bit drier coming up this week. We will have to keep the umbrellas around for today through Tuesday at least, then rain chances will drop off some by mid week. Models show another ridge of high pressure building in over the eastern half of the U.S. by late week which will bring us much more sunshine again and this time the warmth really kicks in. Instead of rolling into the 70s, which have been lacking lately, we'll skip right to the 80s and probably even the mid 80s by late week!