Happy Monday! It has been a warm-ish gusty day and now a few showers are on the way this evening. A cold front is making it's way through bringing in some rain into our late night hours. Tuesday we enjoy more sunshine but with much cooler temperatures in the upper 40s. More showers fire up on Wednesday evening and will continue into our Thanksgiving. A shot of even colder air moves in on Friday, dropping our highs to the low/mid 30s! Be sure to bundle up!

Have a great evening!