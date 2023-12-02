Light showers Saturday

Watch Now
Happy Saturday! A few showers stick around this morning along with some cloudy skies. If you're heading to the downtown Lexington Christmas Parade, it may be a good idea to bring an umbrella with light showers possible into the late morning and early afternoon. Our southeastern counties could see a bit more widespread rain chances by the late afternoon/early evening. Sunday will start off the same with some isolated showers sticking around in the early morning hours. Highs will reach the upper 50s/low 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

