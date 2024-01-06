Breezy showers for Sunday

This first round of potential wintry weather was all cold rain. Only well north of the Ohio River actually saw snow. As we head into tonight, moisture is still around in the form of drizzle and sprinkles, fog too, but no snow. For Sunday, we keep cloudy, gray, gloomy and cool. Lighter rain showers will be scattered around the state from morning until early afternoon. Wind will pick up tonight and last through tomorrow. Eventually a weak high pressure glides in and that will bring us some quiet weather for the start of the new work week. Monday will hold some sun and temperatures in the mid 40s for a change. We will even see milder weather for Tuesday as our next big weather-maker comes sweeping in. This system, too, will likely be rain with wind. On the back side, as colder air spills into the region, we might see a changeover briefly to snow showers Wednesday. Much of next week will be on the active side with precipitation chances nearly every day.