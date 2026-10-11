Lingering showers from Isaias on Sunday

It has been a pretty active Saturday for us here in the Commonwealth as the remnants of the hurricane have been overhead. For tonight, we will keep cloudy and windy with spotty to scattered showers. Most of the rain so far has been on the lighter side, so I expect that to remain the case tonight and for Sunday. Sunday will keep cloudy and breezy as the last of the rain moves through then on out. Most of the rain will be out of here by the evening and then we will move into another dry weather pattern. Temperatures for Sunday will still be cooler...around 70 then we will hit the low 80s again early week. Things will stay warm for most of the week until the very end of the week.