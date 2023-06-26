Lingering showers/storms into Tuesday

Happy Monday! After a very eventful Sunday night, our Monday was much calmer and even a bit cooler. Rain last night helped us gain over an 1.5 inches in some areas, but also caused a lot of damage, especially with the strong winds and wind gusts we experienced. This evening will be calmer but some isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially in our Northern counties. We will cool to the low 60s overnight and into to tomorrow morning with highs on Tuesday in the upper 70s. We will remain mostly dry with some cloud cover but an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon. High pressure moves in east-bound which will help push us to the upper 80s and 90s on Thursday and Friday. More active weather is possible for next weekend.

Have a great evening!