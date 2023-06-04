Little hope for rain this week

It's been another hot weekend day and as our Sunday wraps up, we gear up for another warm and mostly dry work week. High temperatures have reached the upper 80s/90 degrees again today, but we do have a couple of things coming in soon that will help us cool a little. We will still sit under the effects of high pressure into early week which will keep us mostly sunny and dry. Smoke is picking back up from wildfires in Canada and we are experiencing more hazy sun today and expecting it for the next day and a half or so. Be aware of poor air quality this week.

Temperatures will fall a few degrees into the mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday. A mostly dry cold front will then slide in from the north by midweek and send us more clouds and a chance for a few rain showers or a storm. Things are really dry so we need the rain. Unfortunately, this is not a big chance nor a nice, big rain, but we will take what we can get. Temperatures in the wake of the front will fall off into the mid/upper 70s for late week. That will put us a few degrees cooler than normal. A perfect example of nature trying to balance the weather. By next weekend, we will see another chance for showers and temperatures back in the low 80s.