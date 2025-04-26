Looking better Sunday

After a gloomy Saturday, we're in for some better weather as we move into the second half of the weekend tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will dip to the mid 40s but we should rebound to the mid and upper 60s Sunday afternoon especially with the sun. Dry weather looks to stick around for the start of the work week as we see a nice warm surge. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s both Monday and Tuesday, but scattered rain and thunderstorms make a comeback for mid week on. Even a few showers are possible for Oaks and Derby days.