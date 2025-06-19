Looking dry for Friday

Today hasn't been a washout, but there have been a few thundershowers around to drop decent amounts of rain from time to time. Now that the cold front is through, we are left with more quiet weather tonight and tomorrow. The end of the work week will be a nice one as we expect to see more sun on Friday plus we'll keep fully dry. The weekend looks great too as we finally get a break from the active weather. If you are a fan of the 80s, you have about one more day to enjoy that before the big heat moves in over the weekend. High temperatures should push and stay in the low and mid 90s starting Sunday. Rain chances remain low Monday through Friday of next week. It will certainly be a good week for the pool!