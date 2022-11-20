Looking good for holiday travel

Our cold weekend is wrapping up in the same way...cold! The good news is that we will soon be trending in the warmer direction starting Monday. Overnight, yes, it's still cold with lows down to around 20 degrees. By Monday afternoon, we will be warming right back up to the mid and upper 40s making it about 15 degrees warmer than today and around 5 degrees cooler than our normal high temperature. Tuesday looks even nicer with full sun and highs in the mid 50s!

The warming trend will continue all the way through Thanksgiving Day, but a few rain showers may dampen the holiday. Many may stay dry through the day, but welcome some rain overnight and into Friday morning. Overall, holiday travel still looks good to decent all through this week. Colder air will arrive on the backside of that cold front and possibly turn some of those rain drops over to snowflakes for a portion of Saturday.